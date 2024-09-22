Climate Week NYC Panel: What Can the World Do About 1.5C?

Reconciling fossil fuel production with climate leadership

Espen faced the toughest question when he was asked how he reconciled Norway’s position as a carbon reduction leader with its gas production and export industry.

He said: “We have a fully renewable electricity system. Yes, we still export gas, but we export to our European partners, who are committed to reducing emissions.

“We also firmly believe in carbon capture and storage and we want to be part of the transition.”

Espen added that Norway is generating climate finance and using much of it to help middle-income countries to drive carbon reduction.

Eamon said the tide of commitment to climate action goes in and out, depending on personalities and external factors, including Covid-19 and financial headwinds.

He said it is time to “ride the wave”, understanding that the “level of public consensus continues to rise”.

Eamon also spoke up for Ireland’s carbon tax, saying: “It really works. It is agreed outside the budget and raised one billion euros in the last year.

“30% of this is spent on social welfare protection.”

