Climate Week NYC Panel: What Can the World Do About 1.5C?
A climate expert and L'Oréal Groupe’s Corporate Responsibility Officer were joined by two leading politicians on a Climate Week NYC panel discussing ways to hit the global 1.5C target.
The four, moderated by Stephanie Abrams, Meteorologist, The Weather Channel, gathered as part of the opening ceremony of the 16th Climate Week.
The panel comprised of:
- Prof Celeste Saulo, Secretary General, World Meteorological Organization
- Ezgi Barcenas, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, L'Oréal Groupe
- Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway
- Eamon Ryan, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Minister for Transport for Ireland.
The importance of data
Celeste began by stressing the importance of data – and the overwhelming nature of that data.
She said: “It’s not only about the aggregate temperature. Every single indicator has set a new record.
“That includes sea level rise, sea surface temperature, ocean acidification. The science is there – the question is what we do.”
Celeste added: “We’ve heard already how these numbers translate to floods, droughts and wildfires.
“The cost of inaction by 2100 is estimated to be US$1,266tn.”
She said the World Meteorological Organization is “translating science numbers into action”.
Scope 3 cannot be ignored
Ezgi told how L'Oréal Groupe was “born from science”, adding: “We have 4,000 scientists around the world.”
Those scientists are working on new products, driven by innovation and carbon reduction, she said.
“The majority of emissions are Scope 3. It may seem outside our area and not in our control, but a high proportion of it comes from product design.
“Today a consumer buys their favourite perfume, then tosses the bottle away when it is finished and buys another.
“The work we are doing on primary packaging means they can go back and refill the bottle. It’s cheaper for the consumer and lowers emissions.”
Reconciling fossil fuel production with climate leadership
Espen faced the toughest question when he was asked how he reconciled Norway’s position as a carbon reduction leader with its gas production and export industry.
He said: “We have a fully renewable electricity system. Yes, we still export gas, but we export to our European partners, who are committed to reducing emissions.
“We also firmly believe in carbon capture and storage and we want to be part of the transition.”
Espen added that Norway is generating climate finance and using much of it to help middle-income countries to drive carbon reduction.
Eamon said the tide of commitment to climate action goes in and out, depending on personalities and external factors, including Covid-19 and financial headwinds.
He said it is time to “ride the wave”, understanding that the “level of public consensus continues to rise”.
Eamon also spoke up for Ireland’s carbon tax, saying: “It really works. It is agreed outside the budget and raised one billion euros in the last year.
“30% of this is spent on social welfare protection.”
