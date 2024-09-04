Collaboration is Key for Supply Chain Sustainability

Unlocking success through ecosystem collaboration

Mark Haslam is Logistics Director EMEA for Ball Corporation, a global business that supplies innovative, sustainable aluminium packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household product customers.

The company was founded in 1880 and employs more than 16,000 people worldwide.

Mark says: “As a global company, we are acutely aware that regional differences in infrastructure and policy mean each country requires a different approach, at a different speed.

“That’s why the key to unlocking success is through ecosystem collaboration.”

Ball Corporation’s Climate Transition Plan targets a 55% reduction in absolute GHG emissions across the value chain by 2030 against the 2017 baseline and achieving net-zero carbon emissions between 2040 and 2050 “depending on the level of ambition in government policies on circularity and support for net zero technologies”.

Mark says that cannot be achieved with collaboration at every level.

“Partnering with customers who share the same values as us is incredibly important to create a positive impact and make supply chains more sustainable.

“For example, as part of a recent trial conducted by Ball in partnership with global supply chain provider Woodland Group, the introduction of electric heavy goods vehicles to the fleet over a 30-day period yielded promising results, with a 65.66% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional diesel vehicles.”

But barriers remain. Mark says: “With the logistics and transport sector contributing just over a third of global carbon dioxide emissions, reducing transportation emissions has a key role to play in decarbonising the supply chain.

“However, the current limitations of the UK’s electrical infrastructure pose certain challenges to expanding this kind of initiative more widely, while policy gaps also need to be addressed, with many European countries lacking incentives for electric trucks.”

What are the benefits of supplier collaboration?

It ought to go without saying that collaboration is a good thing, but what are the spin-offs? If it is well organised and has full buy-in, they are:

Improved Efficiency and Cost Reduction

Collaborative planning and forecasting can lead to better inventory management, reducing excess stock and associated costs. It can also minimise transportation and warehousing costs

Enhanced Innovation

Suppliers and manufacturers working together on research and development can speed up innovation and bring new products to market faster, while sharing technological advancements and insights helps both parties stay competitive.

Risk Management

Collaborating on risk management strategies helps in identifying and mitigating potential supply chain disruptions. Joint contingency planning and diversified sourcing strategies can reduce the impact of geopolitical and environmental risks.

Quality Improvement

Continuous communication and feedback improve product quality and consistency.