Resilinc: How Supply Chains Can Avoid Conflict Mineral Trade

The mining sector is under close watch over the extraction of conflict minerals.

These resources, retrieved in conflict zones, notably the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and surrounding nations, have raised major concerns with regulatory bodies, governments, activists and businesses alike. Not only do these minerals fund violence, but their trade also profoundly affects human rights in these regions.

Conflict minerals typically include four major metals: tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold, collectively known as 3TG and each has significant applications across varied industries. Tin appears in solder and alloys, tantalum in capacitors for electronics, tungsten in cutting tools, and gold serves in electronics and jewellery.

Unfortunately, their extraction is frequently marred by severe issues including forced and child labour, as well as excessive environmental damage such as deforestation, water pollution and soil degradation. The resultant profits often support armed conflicts, fuelling ongoing disturbances and instability.