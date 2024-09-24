Cushman & Wakefield Sustainability Report: Better Begins Now

Real estate, real impact. Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield is one of the world's largest commercial real estate firms. In an industry responsible for, quite literally, building the future of our planet, sustainability ought to be a key consideration.

As such, the US-based company has just released its latest sustainability report, Better Begins Now. The report is thorough, covering its performance on a vast array of ESG metrics, as well as a forward-looking slant, outlining a vision for a greener future in real estate.

As its title suggests, one of the report's recurring messages is that real action must begin now, not later. Cushman & Wakefield says of the release of the report: "We will never settle for making change later when the world needs practical changes now. That's why we believe that a better future begins now."