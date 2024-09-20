Deloitte & Salesforce Partner to Speed Up ESG Reporting

Salesforce has announced that Deloitte, the global consulting company, has implemented GreenLight powered by Salesforce (GPBS) into its operations, across more than 120 countries.

The programme (first announced in 2023) was created as a collaboration between Deloitte and Salesforce, combining elements of code and capabilities from one another's data management products.

GPBS is to be viewed as an extension or an update to Deloitte's extant GreenLight Solution product, which offers clients a platform capable of streamlining their ESG reporting process.

This new announcement from Salesforce heralds news that Deloitte has successfully introduced the programme into its own operational chain, bolstering its sustainability credentials and providing a postitive global-scale case study for clients interested in the product.

But what is GreenLight Solution and why might companies need it?