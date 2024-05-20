Diageo: Harnessing Heat Pumps & Biogas for Net Zero Guinness
Net zero Guinness could soon be on the menu, thanks to a US$110m investment by Diageo in decarbonising St James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin.
Guinness has been brewed at the site for 264 years and Diageo says the investment “underpins the goal to accelerate to net zero carbon emissions for the site and will transform energy and water consumption."
It adds that the aim is to “make it one of the most efficient breweries in the world by 2030”.
Investing in decarbonisation
The investment was announced at St. James’s Gate by Diageo’s Global CEO Debra Crew, alongside the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, and the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy.
Diageo says the investment will enable James’s Gate to phase out the use of fossil fuels in its direct brewing operations and reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions generated by the site by more than 90%, in line with the Science Based Target initiative’s definition of net zero.
Diageo adds: “By 2030, the site’s renewable energy strategy will combine the use of grid-supplied electrical power heat pumps and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility.
“This facility will also improve water use efficiency and enable a projected reduction in the water used to brew Guinness by 30%.”
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with a collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories.
These include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo products are sold in more than 180 countries.
The company is preparing a planning application for the decarbonisation project that will be submitted to Dublin City Council later this year.
Is the glass more than half full?
Diageo’s Global CEO Debra Crew said: “St. James’s Gate is an historic location for an iconic brand.
“We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St. James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future.
“We are proud to lead the way on decarbonisation, both as a major Irish business and as an industry-leading company.”
Simon welcomed the leadership Diageo was demonstrating for industry on decarbonising its operations and being at the forefront of sustainable business.
He said: “It’s not just a green transformation for St. James’s Gate but a flagship transformation that will send a strong message to the world.
“It also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to businesses, big and small, to make the green transition, and to work in partnership to help achieve our climate goals.”
Futureproofing Guinness
This plan is the latest move by Guinness to safeguard its business.
Diageo is taking action across its operations globally and in Ireland to reduce its carbon emissions in line with its 10-year ESG action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress.
The company says it is also working towards “significant science-based action to create a sustainable low carbon future”.
It adds: “Today’s announcement represents the next step in an integrated approach towards that by becoming net zero in its direct operations.”
