Diageo: Harnessing Heat Pumps & Biogas for Net Zero Guinness

Net zero Guinness could soon be on the menu, thanks to a US$110m investment by Diageo in decarbonising St James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin.

Guinness has been brewed at the site for 264 years and Diageo says the investment “underpins the goal to accelerate to net zero carbon emissions for the site and will transform energy and water consumption."

It adds that the aim is to “make it one of the most efficient breweries in the world by 2030”.