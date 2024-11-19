How DS Smith & Zalando Are Bringing Eco-Packaging to Fashion

DS Smith is a pioneer in sustainable packaging, deeply embedded in the value chain for vital sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, food and beverage and industrials.

The British company holds a position on the FTSE 100 index, meaning its work creates ripples around the world.

Its robust partnership with Zalando, a top-tier multi-brand fashion and lifestyle retailer, sees the company make a firm foothold in the fashion sector, which is often criticised for its wastefulness.

The collaboration, set to extend from April 2025, encompasses Zalando’s e-commerce and employs DS Smith's fibre-based corrugated cardboard packaging solutions across various European nations. It marks the continuation of a fruitful long-term association.

Under this renewed contract, both DS Smith and Zalando will persist in their drive to develop and apply innovative, bespoke, sustainable packaging for Zalando's customer order and delivery hubs.

The markets span Europe, including countries like Germany, Poland, France, Hungary, Sweden, Italy, the UK, Spain, Estonia and Switzerland.