How Heathrow Benefits from Emirates & Shell's SAF Deal

“SAF is crucial to decarbonising long haul flights as it can cut the carbon on routes like London to Dubai without the need for new aircraft or infrastructure,” he adds.



“Thanks to commitments from airlines like Emirates, we expect to support the use of up to 155,000 tonnes of SAF at Heathrow this year. Now we need to ramp up SAF production in the UK so the country can benefit from jobs, growth and energy security as more airlines make the switch to cleaner fuels.”

Before becoming Chief Commercial Officer, Ross was Heathrow’s Director of Operations and, prior to that, Director of Strategy.



He joined Heathrow in 2011, bringing a wealth of experience from advisory and industry roles. His background includes time at Bain & Company, where he consulted on strategic, commercial and operational projects. Before Bain, Ross spent a decade at British Airways, in a variety of operational and commercial management positions in the UK and internationally.