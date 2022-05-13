Shell Aviation supports net-zero travel by supplying SAF

How has it been working with Neste to provide SAF solutions?

Our SAF supply agreement with Neste is an important one as we work to decarbonise global aviation.

It significantly increases the supply and availability of SAF for the aviation industry by bringing together Neste’s expertise in the production and supply of SAF with Shell Aviation’s leading credentials in supplying and managing fuel around the world.

The natural synergies that exist between our areas of expertise makes it very beneficial to customers and demonstrates the progress we can deliver by working in collaboration with others.

Where will Shell Aviation direct its sustainability efforts?

Shell believes that the aviation industry can and needs to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Shell believes that to achieve net zero in aviation, a sectoral approach is needed. We intend to be a catalyst for positive change - working together with all players in the aviation ecosystem (fuel producers and suppliers, OEMs, our customers, governments and others) to achieve real, meaningful change in the aviation sector.

Shell Aviation itself will be a key driver of this global effort. Our ambition is to produce around two million tonnes of SAF a year by 2025, as well as aiming to have at least 10% of our global aviation fuel sales as SAF by 2030.

To achieve this, we are transforming refinery assets to build new biofuel and blending capabilities at our facilities, accelerating the use of a range of technologies to create SAF, and collaborating with customers and partners to increase the supply and demand of SAF and developing new technologies.

Working with others also includes working with governments to advance a sectoral policy framework that incentivises consistent customer demand and provides fiscal support for infrastructure development, new technologies and SAF production plants.

While there are challenges, by leveraging our position within the aviation ecosystem we’re able to create new opportunities for sustainable growth. It’s an incredibly exciting prospect.

What do you think must happen in the aviation industry to achieve net-zero?

I was encouraged to see the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in October, pass a resolution for the global air industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. And we are calling on governments and policymakers to encourage the International Civil Aviation Organisation to adopt a net-zero emissions target for 2050.

The industry, and those who rely on aviation, need to work together to develop a clear long-term strategy to reach net-zero by 2050. This will require all stakeholders to collaborate on accelerating the production and use of SAF as the only viable, in-sector, option for reducing emissions in the short-to-medium term.

To enable this, we believe the sector needs significantly more production facilities and new policy incentives to encourage the production and use of SAF. The industry will have a growing requirement for SAF and need to deploy high quality carbon credits at scale alongside this to counteract the rise in emissions from increased traffic. And the industry will need to raise awareness and encourage uptake of carbon offsets. It’s also crucial to continue to explore new fuel and aviation technologies. Lastly, involving consumers and corporations in the decarbonisation debate to create the right demand signals for the industry to thrive and transform is a core component.