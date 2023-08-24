Fraser Group’s ESG and pay equity targets

Starting as a small store in Maidenhead, UK, in 1982, Frasers Group has grown to become a global powerhouse, home to some of the world’s biggest brands, including Sports Direct.

With Michael Murray at the helm, the Fraser group provides its consumers with access to the world’s best sports, premium and luxury brands, while working towards a number of sustainability targets.

How is the Fraser Group prioritising ESG issues?

As the Fraser Group has seen rapid growth over the past few years, the business’s greenhouse gas emissions have also increased.

As a result, the group has committed to decreasing its carbon footprint, particularly regarding electricity, which makes up 81% of its carbon footprint. What’s more, the Fraser Group’s chosen intensity ratio of electricity-related emissions per £1mn revenue has decreased by 10%, due to the reduced CRC factors and efficiencies.

Additionally, the group has set strict waste reduction targets, to minimise the amount of waste sent to landfill. While the business is still exploring new ways of reducing its environmental impact, every store now uses recyclable carrier bags and promotes “bags for life”.

The Fraser Group’s: Closing the gender pay gap

Defining the gender pay gap as “the difference in the average pay of women and men, irrespective of the type of work they do”, the group has recently released a report disclosing its recent progress through data.

“Frasers Group places a significant emphasis on equality and fairness when it comes to earnings across the Group,” says Chris Wootton, CFO of Fraser Group. “We continue to work vigorously on aligning roles and putting transparent structures in place across all areas of the business. When it comes to rewards, Sports Direct has been a lifelong champion of growth in earnings through performance-related bonuses – we encourage all our people to reach their maximum potential and reward the achievement of appropriate targets set within the respective discipline of the business.”

What’s more, the report states that the high percentage of males and females earning bonuses are all gender neutral by design, and, in 2022, the proportion of females receiving a bonus was greater than the proportion of males. Consequently, the median bonus gap reduced significantly year on year.

Although there is still a disparity in total earnings between female and male employees, the Frasers Group is committed to exploring methods to reduce this. Read the full report here.

