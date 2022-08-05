Gluon empowers companies that facilitate renewable energy

“We help companies through the whole lifecycle, from ideation to exit. We’ve focused on EV charging and hydrogen production and storage in the past few years, however, the core team built and funded over 5GW of solar and wind previously. Gluon is a messenger particle – and we think like that,” says Delamain.

In the wider business landscape, Gluon Group is a fairly young organisation, having established its name in 2016 and since announced its new ventures into mobility and advisory.

As it expands its work and operations, Gluon Group has plans to launch Gluon Mobility Ventures—primarily working on facilitating EV adoption—and Gluon Advisory Partners. Aside from this, the consulting firm is working with partners on some great products that could change mobility in the urban environment.

We are really focused on corporates and fleets – we think this is the area that transitions fastest,” says Delamain.

“ZevHub signed Europe’s largest Urban Mobility hub recently, and we are having discussions regarding a much larger rollout as we speak. Marine2o is embarking upon its pilot project on the Thames; we are constantly surprised by the scale of the companies who approach us in need of solutions.”

Delamain puts Gluon’s people high on the list of factors driving the company forward.

“The team has come a long way there and our pipeline is very exciting now, partly because people are realising that the world we knew – of low energy prices and geopolitical frictions – isn’t coming back in the near term.”