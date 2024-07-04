Is Goodyear on Track to Net Zero & Sustainability Targets?

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is describing its commitment to sustainability as ‘unwavering’ as it releases details of progress in its corporate responsibility report.

The company's latest report explores how Goodyear is helping create value for its internal and external stakeholders but also outlines the progress it is making toward achieving its short- and long-term sustainability goals. This includes net-zero value chain emissions by 2050 and increasing the amount of recycled materials in its products.

Goodyear Climate Targets

Goodyear has outlined ambitious climate and sustainability goals, committing to using 100% renewable electricity in all manufacturing facilities by 2030 and aiming to achieve 100% renewable energy in these facilities by 2040.

The company plans to develop a tire made of 100% sustainable materials by 2030 and intends to replace all petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040. These commitments underscore Goodyear's dedication to reducing its environmental impact and driving industry-wide sustainability.