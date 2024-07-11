Hitachi Vantara’s Top Tips for Navigating Green Data Centres

Despite the lack of clarity that many organisations face regarding ESG reporting and emissions targets, one thing we do know is that large, optimally utilised data centres are the most efficient way to process and store data. And because data centres contribute a large proportion of a company’s carbon footprint, it should become a focus for both innovation and reliable reporting in order to track progress.

What are the key considerations when working to decarbonise data centres?

When it comes to making data centres more efficient, there are three areas that should be front of mind:

Cooling or reusing waste heat

Primary energy source

Optimised infrastructure

Let’s start with reusing waste heat first. If you can address heat waste and find ways to reuse it, you will suddenly have a more efficient data centre. As a result, you’re indirectly making every watt of power work harder for you by, for example, using them to heat residential buildings or offices.

In terms of primary energy source, data centres are actively contributing to a more sustainable planet by gaining an increasing proportion of their power from renewable sources. But there’s still work to do. Self-generation will become an increasingly important part of the energy mix through photovoltaics on the roof or wind power, but this will only be effective when there is either a sufficient supply of sun and wind or adequate storage. Currently, this isn’t commonplace.

This takes us to an optimised infrastructure. Energy and space needs can be lowered by updating the IT infrastructure and using technologies like server virtualisation and consolidation, which reduce the number of physical devices required.

How can AI be used to boost optimisation?

When discussing an optimised infrastructure, we’re talking specifically about the relationship between hardware and software performance. This is an area that can be further enhanced by AI.