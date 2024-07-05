Accenture & AWS: Helping Firms With Data-Driven Circularity

The challenges to transforming circular data

The authors list three big challenges facing companies as they endeavour to transform their approach.

1. Selecting the right metrics

The European Commission’s regulations ESRS E5 on resource use and the circular economy provide “headline metrics for business disclosure”.

At the same time, the Circular Target-Setting Guidance from the Circular Economy Indicators Coalition (CEIC) provides an overview of leading measurement methodologies and approaches for business implementation.

But the blog adds that these do not account for the “specific value chains or functional priorities of businesses in different sectors.

“For example, the metrics to measure circular economy performance (and therefore the data required) vary significantly for a fashion retailer compared to an oil and gas major.

“Ultimately, selecting the right metrics must be led by each business, drawing on the wealth of supporting materials, best practices and market standards.”

2. Identifying, collecting and transforming the data

While the foundational data itself is “simple enough”, the challenge is collecting that data across product lines, business units and geographies and then transforming it to be usable.

The blog says: “For example, when calculating your percentage of materials that are recycled, renewable or re-used, materials data must be segmented in ways not currently built into enterprise data capture.

“Without technology, this requires line-by-line segmentation based on data that is available e.g. through supplier declarations.

“The bottom line is that collecting data to measure circular performance is an arduous process, requiring time and costs, and is hindered by data gaps.”

The blog adds that such work “depends upon” digital technologies.

3. Transforming the data into actionable insights

The blog says resource use data must be connected with other internal and external data sets like sales data and emissions intensity factors.

It says: “Companies must understand how different material choices impact carbon emissions, as well as procurement costs and business profitability.

“The true story of corporate circularity is of trade-offs and investment requirements to capture long-term value.

“Without a comprehensive approach to circular economy measurement and data transformation, understanding those trade-offs properly and making impact-driven decisions is impossible.”