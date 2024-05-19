Holcim’s Net Zero Cement Advances Sustainable Construction

Holcim is revolutionising sustainable construction with GO4ZERO, an initiative charting a course towards producing carbon-neutral clinker and cement by 2029.

As part of the initiative, a pioneering GO4ZERO plant in Belgium has broken ground on a €500m (US$542m) project to advance Europe’s decarbonisation.

The net-zero cement plant is designed to produce two million tons of net-zero cement per annum by 2029.