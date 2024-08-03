Honest Mobile CEO Q&A: Sustainability-led Telecommunications

Driven by the belief that there’s a better way to do mobile for both people and the planet, Andy Aitken and Josh Mihill founded Honest Mobile.

Before becoming CEO and Co-Founder of Honest, Andy was a qualified accountant and spent 11 years at Deloitte, where he co-founded Propel by Deloitte and grew it into a multi-million dollar scheme.

Today, he’s on a mission to change the stereotype that everyone hates their mobile network.

He shares his journey with Sustainability Magazine.

Why did you found Honest Mobile?

The bar is so low in the telecoms industry and my vision as CEO is to raise it from the top. This is a real passion point of mine. I built the original tech ecosystem of Honest from scratch, so helping the team expand the product roadmap and launch new products that constantly raise the bar is something I actively support and am involved in.

My role as CEO naturally encompasses overseeing the commercial success of the business and managing shareholder relations, but my day-to-day varies. I often answer enquiries with our customer support team to ensure I’m always in tune with what our customers want from us.

What is Honest Mobile?

Honest is the network doing mobile right, offering planet-friendly SIM-only plans for both customers and businesses. The idea came to life over a pint in the pub one night in 2019 with Josh, my co-founder and old school friend. Like many, Josh and I were frustrated with the big networks taking advantage of customers with price hikes, terrible customer service and poor sustainability efforts. We knew there had to be a better way.