Ashiss K Dash is the EVP & Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, and Energy industries at digital services firm Infosys. He now leads a team of highly driven consultants, technologists, and experience makers to help businesses — Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises among them — seamlessly navigate their digital futures, having begun his journey into the world of sustainability back in 2008 when he assumed the role of Group Engagement Manager for Energy & Utilities at the company.

How can blending of digitalisation and sustainability principles enable organisations to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustainable growth?

The integration of digitalisation and sustainability principles empowers organisations to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, attract new customers and create new revenue streams. Leveraging data analytics, IoT and AI in services and energy industries enables better resource management, predictive maintenance and cost savings.

For example, in the manufacturing industry, data-driven solutions have led to innovative repurposing initiatives, such as wind turbine blades being transformed into bridge girders. Sustainable practices, like renewable energy adoption, sustainable transportation and carbon credit management enhance environmental stewardship and meet regulatory demands.

This synergy fosters innovation, drives customer loyalty and attracts investors, positioning companies for long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

How have AI, Machine Learning, data analytics, and cloud computing have become indispensable tools for companies striving to create new value models?

Advanced technologies like AI/ ML powered by Cloud interdependently empower companies to optimise operations, enhance customer experiences and at the same time drive innovation. AI and ML analyse vast datasets to uncover insights and predict actionable trends, while data analytics refine decision-making. Cloud computing provides scalable infrastructure for efficient data storage and processing. Together, these technologies enable the development of innovative value models, such as enhanced safety & reliability in utilities, personalised offerings in services, and smarter grids in energy.

Particularly in the case of smart grids, cloud computing optimises data storage, edge computing and analysis, while 5G connectivity enhances performance. AI, ML and analytical tools further optimise the energy chain, integrating distributed energy resources and increasing capacity, grid resilience, stability and sustainability, thereby modernising the energy sector.

Rapid technological advancements require an agile and iterative approach to strategy formulation - how can technology be interwoven into successful sustainability strategies?

A cornerstone of leveraging technology for sustainability lies in data analytics. Continuous data collection and in-depth analysis enable organisations to gain comprehensive insights into resource consumption patterns. This knowledge empowers decision-makers to not only optimise energy usage and reduce waste but also to fine-tune strategies as data evolves. The iterative aspect comes into play as organisations must continually adapt their approaches based on the latest insights.

Another critical dimension involves digital twins leveraging IoT technologies. These innovations enable real-time monitoring of resource utilisation through smart metres, sensors and automation systems. Proactive adjustments become possible, allowing for efficient resource management. Given the rapid evolution of technology, an agile approach is crucial. Organisations must remain flexible and open to embracing new solutions as they emerge to enhance sustainability.

Naturally, sustainable strategies benefit immensely from renewable energy technologies. Investments in solar, wind and energy storage solutions reduce environmental impact and enhance resilience. The use of hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage for example, can improve the effectiveness of heating and cooling systems, providing stable and clean energy for data centres. As technology continues to advance, organisations must remain vigilant in keeping up with emerging technologies, prepared to pivot towards more sustainable options when they become available.

What role do customers play in continually digitising global industry, and how can companies use that to their advantage?

The evolving expectations of customers, driven by experiences in other industries, create a growing demand for digital transformation. These expectations extend beyond traditional services, encompassing user-friendly interfaces, real-time data access and personalised experiences. Understanding and responding to these customer-driven shifts is critical for success.

One key advantage lies in the insights customers provide. Co-creating solutions with them ensures that digital tools directly address industry challenges, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Additionally, customers' increasing reliance on data-driven decision-making creates ripe opportunities for companies to offer advanced analytics and IoT solutions. These tools enable predictive maintenance, optimised resource allocation, and enhanced operational efficiency while ensuring the safety and reliability of the entire value chain.

Sustainability is not just a business priority, but also a growing concern amongst customers. Developing digital solutions that monitor and reduce environmental impacts aligns with their eco-conscious preferences. This not only meets customer expectations but also supports long-term corporate responsibilities and goals towards achieving NetZero.

