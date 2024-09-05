Miele: Changing Attitudes can Benefit Circular Practices

“Here at Miele, we are also taking this into account, for example with a series of pilot projects."

About Miele

Miele is a German manufacturer of domestic appliances and commercial equipment.

Founded in 1899, it remains family owned and run to this day.

In 2022 the company had revenue of €5.4bn (US$5.9bn) and more than 23,000 employees.

Miele’s first product in 1899 was a cream separator, and the company now produces appliances ranging from vacuum cleaners to ovens.

How consumers feel about circular products

Miele’s survey reveals a growing acceptance of circular practices among consumers.

The study, which polled 1,000 men and women in Germany, found that 21% of respondents were already familiar with the concept of circularity.

More than a third of those surveyed correctly associated circularity with recycling (42%) or circular economy (41%).