The latest Global Circularity Gap Report shows that just 7.2% of the world is circular. This has remained steady from last year, and there is slow progress in closing this gap.

As Ingka Group’s Circular & Sustainable Living Manager Connor Hill explains, there is still a major shift needed in society and businesses to make the circular economy a reality.

Policy has a big role to play of course, from developing incentives to prolong product life and prioritising development of common definitions and metrics for a Circular Economy, to supporting a single market for secondary raw materials (EU) and modernising and harmonising extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes across the EU.

So too does business.

“The business sector is uniquely positioned to provide more solutions that are more circular, but critically, ensuring these are accessible, affordable, and desirable for people,” Connor tells Sustainability Magazine.

As IKEA’s People & Planet Consumer Insights and Trends 2023 study proves.



Surveying 33,000 people across 30 countries, it turns out people expect businesses to lead by example, with 66% expecting businesses to reduce climate change and 83% expecting businesses to protect and restore nature.

“It is clear the traditional linear business models of the past need to change. It is the role of business and the private sector to help innovate and scale circular solutions to enable consumer behaviour change and make it a very smooth experience.”

The largest IKEA retailer in 31 countries – and the world’s largest furniture retailer – Ingka Group believes taking concrete action is both a responsibility and opportunity.

“Our planet has finite resources, and nature and human health is under threat from the climate crisis, pollution, biodiversity loss, and excessive and unsustainable extraction,” says Connor.

“The IKEA business and the lives of people throughout the IKEA value chain are already impacted by this reality. Therefore, we need to create an IKEA business model that is more sustainable by transforming our way of working – from linear to circular.

“We know that given our size and reach, we can have a positive impact and we want to help customers to be able to take part in more circular behaviours.”

As well as proactively engaging with policy makers around the world advocating for removing policy barriers to enable a more circular economy (“We strongly support the EU Circular Economy Action Plan”) – the group has put in place an ambitious roadmap to advancing circularity.