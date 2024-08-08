How Cool Paint Could Make Nissan Vehicles More Sustainable

Impressive sustainability results

Even though it's still being tested, the results so far are impressive. When two vehicles are parked side-by-side in the sun, one with Nissan’s new paint is up to 12 degrees Celsius cooler on the outside and up to five degrees Celsius cooler inside compared to a vehicle with regular paint.

This cooling effect is especially noticeable after the vehicle has been parked in the sun for a long time. A cooler interior means it’s more comfortable when you get in, and drivers don’t need to run the air conditioning as long, which reduces the strain on the engine or battery.

The special paint uses particles that react to light. One type of particle reflects the sun’s infrared rays, which usually cause the paint to heat up. The other type creates waves that push the sun’s energy away from the vehicle and into the air. Together, these particles help keep the vehicle’s surfaces, like the roof and doors, cooler.