How Cool Paint Could Make Nissan Vehicles More Sustainable
Global car giant Nissan is trialling an advanced paint technology that has the potential to make its vehicles more sustainable by reducing cabin temperatures.
Created in collaboration with Radi-Cool, a leader in radiative cooling technology, this new paint integrates metamaterials and synthetic composites with unique properties not typically found in nature.
Real-world testing
The testing programme is part of Nissan’s commitment to pioneering innovations that enhance travel experiences and contribute to a more sustainable and cleaner society.
In November 2023, Nissan launched a 12-month feasibility study at Tokyo International Air Terminal at Haneda. Partnering with Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd., Radi-Cool Japan, and All Nippon Airways (ANA), the cool paint was applied to a Nissan NV100 service vehicle used by ANA airport services as a real-word evaluation of the performance benefits.
Impressive sustainability results
Even though it's still being tested, the results so far are impressive. When two vehicles are parked side-by-side in the sun, one with Nissan’s new paint is up to 12 degrees Celsius cooler on the outside and up to five degrees Celsius cooler inside compared to a vehicle with regular paint.
This cooling effect is especially noticeable after the vehicle has been parked in the sun for a long time. A cooler interior means it’s more comfortable when you get in, and drivers don’t need to run the air conditioning as long, which reduces the strain on the engine or battery.
The special paint uses particles that react to light. One type of particle reflects the sun’s infrared rays, which usually cause the paint to heat up. The other type creates waves that push the sun’s energy away from the vehicle and into the air. Together, these particles help keep the vehicle’s surfaces, like the roof and doors, cooler.
Creating more energy efficient vehicles
Leading the development is Dr. Susumu Miura, senior manager and expert at the Advanced Materials and Processing Laboratory, Nissan Research Center.
“My dream is to create cooler cars without consuming energy,” says Susumu. “This is especially important in the EV era, where the load from running air-conditioning in summer can have a sizable impact on the state of charge."
Future potential of cool paint
Although the cooling paint is already used in applications such as building, it has previously been challenging to use in automotive environments, as it has to be applied thickly with a roller.
Since starting development in 2021, Susumu and his team have tested over 100 samples of the paint. They are now looking at a thickness of 120 microns, which is about six times thicker than standard automotive paint. So far, they’ve confirmed that it resists salt, chipping, peeling, scratches, and chemical reactions, and maintains consistent colour and repairability. As they continue to develop the paint, they are also working on thinner versions that offer the same cooling benefits.
While testing is still ongoing, Susumu and his team hope that, in the future, the paint can be available for special orders and in various colours.
Susumu believes the paint has great potential, especially for light commercial vehicles like vans, trucks, and ambulances that are often out on the road all day.
How Nissan are driving sustainable change
Nissan has recently released its first Integrated Report which demonstrates ambitious wider sustainability goals to aid in decarbonising vehicles and reduce emissions.
The company’s newest plan, Nissan Green Program 2030 (NGP2030), focuses on three pillars: climate change, resource dependency and air quality and water.
NGP2030 sets out a range of sustainability targets for the company to complete by the year 2030.
- Reduce per-vehicle lifecycle CO2 emissions by 30%
- Reduce per-vehicle manufacturing CO2 emissions by 52%
- Reduce per-vehicle driving CO2 emissions for new models by 50% in four major markets
- Globally reduce per-vehicle driving CO2 emissions by 32.5%
- Increase the ratio of sustainable materials used in Japan, the US, Europe and China to 40%
Makoto Uchida, President and CEO at Nissan, says: “We have launched this new vision because the time is right for Nissan to change gears from focusing on business transformation to realising a better future for society.
“We are taking this opportunity to clearly articulate how our innovations create unique value by empowering journeys through more confident, exciting, and integrated experiences and empower society by creating a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility.”
