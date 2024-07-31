How Nissan is Driving Sustainable Change

In 2023, Nissan sold 3.4 million vehicles around the world.

Each one of these has an environmental impact through the materials used, manufacturing process, sales and delivery and being used on the roads.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and, to do this, emissions worldwide need to be cut by 50% by 2030.

Nissan has revealed ambitious sustainability targets in its inaugural Integrated Report 2024.

These are in line with climate science to reduce its environmental impact and create a positive impact on society.

Makoto Uchida, President and CEO at Nissan, says: “We have launched this new vision because the time is right for Nissan to change gears from focusing on business transformation to realising a better future for society.