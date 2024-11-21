How is ABB Electrification Boosting Decarbonisation?

Decarbonising the world’s energy supply is one of the greatest challenges facing society. The world needs cost-effective access to more power to meet its needs.

To create a clean and sustainable energy future, however, we must pivot away from our reliance on fossil fuels in order to lower carbon dioxide emissions and slow the damaging effects of climate change.

Growing consumer demand for energy is accelerating the need for well maintained and efficient operations. Shifting from reactive to more proactive maintenance strategies is crucial to building and ensuring resilience.

The next step on this journey to greater efficiency and sustainability is an evolution from traditional reactive and proactive models to an evolved paradigm of interactive maintenance that often draws on the complementary skills and resources of an expert partner.

Characterised as ‘making data do the work for you’, interactive maintenance leverages advances in digital tools and infrastructure to achieve meaningful operational improvements, underpinned by a consultative approach with an expert partner to identify and actualise beneficial outcomes.

"Technology allows potential problems to be pinpointed and rectified long before unplanned stoppages occur," explains Stuart Thompson, President of ABB Electrification Service.

"For example, remote monitoring can be complemented by advanced tools like Augmented Reality and digital twins. These allow issues to be investigated and resolved without the expense and delays of needing physical site access by skilled engineers.

"Embracing this approach can unlock unprecedented cost savings, while continuous optimisation, underpinned by real-time data, can drive meaningful improvements in meeting efficiency, safety and reliability targets."

Stuart shares his thoughts with Sustainability Magazine.