The BBC is Putting Climate Change at Front of Broadcasting

The British Broadcasting Corporation is one of the world’s best known and longest running broadcasting companies in the world, and has been in operation since 1922.

As with any company that has been around for that long, the BBC has seen lots of development and transformation throughout its century of existence.

Its sustainability journey is no different – and it has recently embarked on a new, SBTi verified chapter.

The BBC’s sustainability goals

The BBC has split its sustainability goals into two categories – near-term and long-term targets, all within three key pillars:

Nature positive : Managing impact on nature

: Managing impact on nature Net zero : Reducing emissions within clear targets

: Reducing emissions within clear targets People positive: Informing, educating and inspiring on climate and nature.

The overarching long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions and to reduce all emissions by at least 90% by 2050.

The strategy is in line with the SBTi’s favouring of emissions reduction over emissions offsetting and the requirement of 90% reduction in emissions with no more than 10% offset.

The BBC says: “We recognise that climate change and biodiversity loss are real, serious and urgent and have a clear strategy in place to reduce our environmental impact.”

Slightly closer on the calendar is the company’s near-term targets, primarily its 2030 goal to halve emissions.

“We commit to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46.2% by FY2030/31 from a FY2019/20 base year," it adds. "We also commit to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% within the same timeframe.”