Article
Sustainability

The BBC is Putting Climate Change at Front of Broadcasting

By Charlie King
August 09, 2024
undefined mins
The iconic EastEnders map of London was transformed to show the river Thames flooding its banks prior to the broadcast of the final episode of Frozen Planet II in October
The BBC – a signatory of The Climate Content Pledge – is working towards boosting sustainability education, halving emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050

The British Broadcasting Corporation is one of the world’s best known and longest running broadcasting companies in the world, and has been in operation since 1922. 

As with any company that has been around for that long, the BBC has seen lots of development and transformation throughout its century of existence.

Its sustainability journey is no different – and it has recently embarked on a new, SBTi verified chapter.

The BBC’s sustainability goals

The BBC has split its sustainability goals into two categories – near-term and long-term targets, all within three key pillars: 

  • Nature positive: Managing impact on nature
  • Net zero: Reducing emissions within clear targets
  • People positive: Informing, educating and inspiring on climate and nature.

The overarching long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions and to reduce all emissions by at least 90% by 2050.

The strategy is in line with the SBTi’s favouring of emissions reduction over emissions offsetting and the requirement of 90% reduction in emissions with no more than 10% offset. 

The BBC says: “We recognise that climate change and biodiversity loss are real, serious and urgent and have a clear strategy in place to reduce our environmental impact.”

Slightly closer on the calendar is the company’s near-term targets, primarily its 2030 goal to halve emissions.

“We commit to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46.2% by FY2030/31 from a FY2019/20 base year," it adds. "We also commit to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% within the same timeframe.”

Danielle Mulder, BBC Group Director of Sustainability

“Our Near-Term Targets paved the way to setting Long-Term Targets to achieve true Net Zero by 2050,” says Danielle Mulder, BBC Group Director of Sustainability.

“Adoption of the Long-Term Targets within the industry standard provides a credible approach that is underpinned by scientific rigour. Our approach to Net Zero is also fully aligned to our impact on biodiversity and nature positive plans.”

The Climate Content Pledge

 As part of the BBC’s commitment to climate education, it is a signatory of The Climate Content Pledge. 

This aligns the BBC with a group of broadcasters committed to using their content to help audiences understand what tackling climate change might mean for them, as well as inspire and inform sustainable choices.

Youtube Placeholder

Created at COP26 in 2021, pledge signatories include the BBC, BBC Studios, Britbox International, Channel 4, Channel 5/ViacomCBS, Discovery UK and Eire, ITV, RTE, S4C, Sky, STV, UKTV.

“65% of the UK get their information about climate change from the television,” explains Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC. “That means it is the responsibility not just of factual, but of all genres to tackle the issue and make sure they include it in their programming.

“I don’t think there is anyone who can ignore the issues of tackling climate change.”

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC

Climate change is reflected in the BBC’s programming, famously through its Blue Planet series with sustainability influencer David Attenborough. The Green Planet reached 18.5 million people in 2022 in the UK, positively impacting their attitudes to sustainability in line with the pledge.

Whilst being UK-based, the BBC’s programmes are often translated into other languages and broadcast in other countries, meaning that the Blue Planet series has been seen and had impact around the world.

BBC's The Green Planet

Other examples include Top Gear educating audiences on fuels of the future by showcasing eco fuels which could rival petrol, and BBC Studios’ critically acclaimed BBC Three comedy, Ladhood, featuring the protagonist Liam selling solar panels door-to-door. Countryfile covered sustainable lobster fishing in Brixham, highlighting an electric inshore potting boat, believed to be the first of its kind, and The Platinum Party at the Palace included a message from Sir David Attenborough on the importance of preserving the natural world, followed by Royal Ballet dancers performing to the Planet Earth II suite, composed by Hans Zimmer.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

SustainabilitybroadcastingNet-ZeroBBC
Share
Share
Author
Charlie King

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Sustainability

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability