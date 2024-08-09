The BBC is Putting Climate Change at Front of Broadcasting
The British Broadcasting Corporation is one of the world’s best known and longest running broadcasting companies in the world, and has been in operation since 1922.
As with any company that has been around for that long, the BBC has seen lots of development and transformation throughout its century of existence.
Its sustainability journey is no different – and it has recently embarked on a new, SBTi verified chapter.
The BBC’s sustainability goals
The BBC has split its sustainability goals into two categories – near-term and long-term targets, all within three key pillars:
- Nature positive: Managing impact on nature
- Net zero: Reducing emissions within clear targets
- People positive: Informing, educating and inspiring on climate and nature.
The overarching long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions and to reduce all emissions by at least 90% by 2050.
The strategy is in line with the SBTi’s favouring of emissions reduction over emissions offsetting and the requirement of 90% reduction in emissions with no more than 10% offset.
The BBC says: “We recognise that climate change and biodiversity loss are real, serious and urgent and have a clear strategy in place to reduce our environmental impact.”
Slightly closer on the calendar is the company’s near-term targets, primarily its 2030 goal to halve emissions.
“We commit to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46.2% by FY2030/31 from a FY2019/20 base year," it adds. "We also commit to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% within the same timeframe.”
“Our Near-Term Targets paved the way to setting Long-Term Targets to achieve true Net Zero by 2050,” says Danielle Mulder, BBC Group Director of Sustainability.
“Adoption of the Long-Term Targets within the industry standard provides a credible approach that is underpinned by scientific rigour. Our approach to Net Zero is also fully aligned to our impact on biodiversity and nature positive plans.”
The Climate Content Pledge
As part of the BBC’s commitment to climate education, it is a signatory of The Climate Content Pledge.
This aligns the BBC with a group of broadcasters committed to using their content to help audiences understand what tackling climate change might mean for them, as well as inspire and inform sustainable choices.
Created at COP26 in 2021, pledge signatories include the BBC, BBC Studios, Britbox International, Channel 4, Channel 5/ViacomCBS, Discovery UK and Eire, ITV, RTE, S4C, Sky, STV, UKTV.
“65% of the UK get their information about climate change from the television,” explains Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC. “That means it is the responsibility not just of factual, but of all genres to tackle the issue and make sure they include it in their programming.
“I don’t think there is anyone who can ignore the issues of tackling climate change.”
Climate change is reflected in the BBC’s programming, famously through its Blue Planet series with sustainability influencer David Attenborough. The Green Planet reached 18.5 million people in 2022 in the UK, positively impacting their attitudes to sustainability in line with the pledge.
Whilst being UK-based, the BBC’s programmes are often translated into other languages and broadcast in other countries, meaning that the Blue Planet series has been seen and had impact around the world.
Other examples include Top Gear educating audiences on fuels of the future by showcasing eco fuels which could rival petrol, and BBC Studios’ critically acclaimed BBC Three comedy, Ladhood, featuring the protagonist Liam selling solar panels door-to-door. Countryfile covered sustainable lobster fishing in Brixham, highlighting an electric inshore potting boat, believed to be the first of its kind, and The Platinum Party at the Palace included a message from Sir David Attenborough on the importance of preserving the natural world, followed by Royal Ballet dancers performing to the Planet Earth II suite, composed by Hans Zimmer.
