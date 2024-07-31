Top 10: Sustainability Influencers

Leonardo DiCaprio is an actor, environmentalist and philanthropist.

In some ways, he was ahead of the curve when, in 1998, he created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support organisations and initiatives dedicated to securing a sustainable future for the planet.

Through his foundation, Leonardo has produced a number of media projects about climate change and environmental issues, including the web films Water Planet and Global Warming. He sets aside half of his website for environmental news and content and has sat on the Boards of WWF, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Global Green USA and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Leonardo was an executive producer on Virunga, a British documentary film about four people fighting to protect the world's last mountain gorillas from war and poaching. He was also an executive producer on Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, which explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment.