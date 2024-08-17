Tesco: Turning Used Crisp Packets into Outdoor Furniture

From packaging to furniture

Thousands of pieces of soft plastics, like bread bags and crisp packets, collected by customers at Tesco stores are being transformed into outdoor furniture and garden equipment for community gardens designed for NHS Property Services.

Veolia has developed a new recycling process that can turn these hard-to-recycle soft plastics into items like benches, decking, tables, and raised beds.

Tony McElroy, Tesco Head of Campaigns, said: “It’s fantastic to see the soft plastic that our customers are returning being turned into something new that will benefit communities and help give young people a stronger start in life. It’s still our absolute priority to remove and reduce as much plastic as possible and make sure everything we use is recycled and kept out of the environment.”