Huawei IDS Delivers Electric Power Intelligence

In an era where climate action is vital, nations across the globe are harnessing the power of nature to meet their electricity needs sustainably. Nations like Albania, Iceland and Uruguay are among the leaders in using renewable energy for electricity, leveraging hydro, wind, solar and geothermal to power almost 100% of their energy needs.

Renewables in the power sector hit 3,870GW in 2023, accounting for 86% of additional capacity, as per an International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report in March 2024. The global push for carbon neutrality is driving this shift, though challenges like supply unpredictability and surplus energy storage remain.

Maximising digitalisation in power

David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei’s Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit, highlights the need to transition from load-based generation to source-grid-load-storage systems. Integrating digitalisation with electric power scenarios is essential, he says.

David explains: “Huawei's outlook on power scenarios may not be from an insider's point of view, but our fresh perspective can still provide valuable reference and input for power companies.” He advocates for building grid-based sources, loads and networks to enhance prediction accuracy and manage energy consumption efficiently. For instance, accurate weather forecasts can improve wind, solar, and hydropower generation predictions.

Market-oriented mechanisms are also crucial for balancing supply and demand. Power companies need digital capabilities centred on digital foundations and open ecosystems to tackle new power system challenges. David notes: “The digital foundation consists of three core capabilities: ubiquitous network connection, powerful intelligent computing, and a digital platform that accumulates enterprise know-how assets.”

In 2022, Huawei established the Electric Power Digitalisation Business Unit, focusing on R&D, marketing, sales, service and ecosystem construction. This unit aims to align digital technologies with power scenario requirements.

Addressing power distribution challenges

David identifies power distribution networks as a core challenge for new power systems. Huawei’s collaboration with State Grid Shaanxi in China demonstrates how digital solutions can enhance power distribution. The Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) employed four key technologies:

Edge Computing Unit (ECU): Integrates multiple terminals and functions as the smart brain, enabling quick upgrades and creative management. Optical Fibre and Wireless Networks: Reliable communication networks supporting real-time access and wide coverage. High-Speed Power Line Carrier Communication (HPLC): Ensures 99.9% communication reliability, enabling precise data collection and control. Cloud-Based Digital Platform: Acts as a smart OS, leveraging unified data and AI models.

Huawei’s digital foundation and open ecosystem helped State Grid Shaanxi achieve 100% accuracy in blind tests, a 99.98% data collection success rate, and rapid reporting of abnormal events and power outages. This proactive approach greatly improved user satisfaction.

Expanding intelligent power solutions

Beyond power distribution, Huawei offers solutions for power generation, transmission, and transformation. David states: “Huawei will continue to focus on its core strengths of communications, digitalisation and AI.

“In areas such as applications, data, hardware, and integration services, Huawei will partner with industry companies and ecosystem partners to jointly solve problems and create value.”

