Scott Birch

Chief Content Officer

Creative media professional with 30 years of diverse international experience in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Scott has edited daily, weekly, monthly and annual print titles, ranging from daily newspapers to glossy celebrity magazines, niche B2B magazines and luxury lifestyle publications.

An early adopter of digital – creating web content since 1996 – Scott has also created digital app magazines, smartphone apps and overseen online strategy and social strategy. He has also worked in television, both behind and in front of the camera, and in public relations roles – providing creative content and reputation management.

Articles by Scott Birch

Apple puts pressure on supply chain to decarbonise by 2030

Tech giant Apple tells major suppliers that they need to cut carbon impact by 2030 and expands investments in clean energy and climate solutions

5 Minutes With: David McClintock

David McClintock, marketing director of EcoVadis, shares his views on responsible sourcing

SAP Business Network – delivering sustainable supply chains

Vasee Rayan, senior vice president, product strategy, intelligent spend and business network (ISBN), SAP on providing sustainable supply chain solutions

Ageism in the workplace – the forgotten DE&I factor

Ageism in the workplace is not only prejudice, it damages businesses through lack of diversity. Three experts share their insights and how to tackle ageism

Company Reports by Scott Birch

Deloitte: Delivering the Sustainable Enterprise

Fully Invested in Sustainability: Deloitte Enterprise Performance Talks Orchestrating Technology, Assets, Ecosystems, and People

Visa Europe’s ESG on a roll in Procurement and Supply Chain

Visa Europe CFO Rob Livingston and CPO Alisa Bornstein explain how a focus on procurement and supply chain is driving the payments giant’s ESG strategy

JPMorgan Chase: Driving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

JPMorgan Chase is using the power of its supply chain and lowering the barriers to opportunity for Black, Hispanic, and Latino suppliers.

CISL: Creating a Sustainable Low Carbon Business Culture

Ben Kellard Director of Business Strategy, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), on the need for a sustainable business culture

Interviews by Scott Birch

Alec Kasuya

Principal at Deloitte

Sudeep Singh

Principal at Deloitte

Alisa Bornstein

CPO, Visa Europe

Rob Livingston

CFO, Visa Europe

Videos by Scott Birch

Deloitte: accelerate clients’ sustainability transformation

Visa Europe’s ESG on a roll in Procurement and Supply Chain

Sustainability LIVE Video: Sustainability LIVE Feb 2022

JPMorgan Chase: The Gold Standard in Diverse Spend