IBM and WWF’s AI Revolution to Protect Elephants in Africa

The African forest elephant has experienced a decrease of more than 80% in their populations in the Congo Basin.

Elephants are considered a ‘keystone species’, having a significant effect on the health of ecosystems.

In a bid to protect Africa’s forest elephants, WWF Germany and IBM are working together to research the development of new technical solutions using AI to improve elephant monitoring.

Oday Abbosh, Global Sustainability Services Leader at IBM Consulting, says: "At IBM, we strive to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business, our environment, and the communities in which we work and live.