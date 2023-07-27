Kara Hurst leads Amazon towards sustainability goals

As Vice President, Head of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, Kara Hurst leads sustainability strategy for the company.

She spearheads all social and environmental issues across the businesses, leading The Climate Pledge team, and managing sustainability reporting — including Amazon’s 2022 Sustainability Report.

The company’s 2022 Sustainability Report shows 0.4% decrease in absolute carbon emissions as the company works towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Read our overview of the report here.

Prioritising renewable energy, EVs, reduced waste and lower emissions

“No matter the industry, from entertainment to grocery to cloud computing, we are determined to show the world that if we can do this, others can too,” Hurst comments on the report.

“Our work sends important demand signals to the market, which helps drive more renewable energy, more-sustainable building materials, and other innovations that help businesses and organisations around the world reduce their own impact on the environment.”

Hurst has outlined her 9 key takeaways from the report:

Powering operations by renewable energy with new wind and solar farms Growing the fleet of electric and sustainable delivery options Minimising waste and excess packaging Reducing supply chain emissions Lowering total emissions footprint and carbon intensity as the business grows Designing data centres with a lower carbon footprint Offering customers more sustainable product choices Respecting human rights with responsible business conduct Advancing supplier diversity

“We recognise that sustainability does not have an expiration date, and there will always be more to do. But today, we are taking on some of the hardest problems in the world to solve, with a long-term view, which involves no shortcuts or quick fixes,” Kara states, remaining confident in the company’s approach.

“You might not see all of the large-scale changes that we are making reflected imminently; our company thinks in the long term. We are working tirelessly to deliver on our sustainability commitments with the impact and scale our customers have come to expect from us, while bringing entire industries along with us and transforming how we work on planet Earth.”