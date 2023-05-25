Klarna contributes $2.35m to global climate impact projects

Worldwide payments network and popular shopping platform, Klarna, revealed its plan to allocate US$2.35mn to environmental projects, demonstrating its continued dedication to addressing climate change.

The announcement marks the fintech's third instalment of its internal carbon tax – totalling US$5.07mn since 2021 – aimed at generating significant and lasting effects on the climate.

Klarna’s carbon tax fund

Klarna utilises its internal carbon tax funds to support initiatives that actively combat climate change, rather than simply buying carbon credits to claim carbon neutrality, thereby achieving a more substantial impact.

Salah Said, Head of Sustainability at Klarna, says that the brand is dedicated to providing long-term support to “impactful” organisations, as a “catalyst for change, to help them grow and maximise their impact.”

Said adds: “Klarna’s internal carbon tax has generated US$5.07mn to support over 20 companies worldwide to date, driving the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere while also contributing to nature protection and restoration, decarbonisation and advocacy.”