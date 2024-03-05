KP Snacks’ Commitment to Reduce Plastic Packaging

International food giant KP Snacks is revolutionising its product packaging to reduce its environmental impact.

As the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks, KP Snacks, part of the Intersnack Group, creates millions of snacking moments for people every day around the world. All this snacking adds up in terms of packaging, but the company is working to reduce the use of plastic and the impact it is having on the environment. This is by no means the first steps for this company — since 2014, KP Snacks has reduced its packaging by 15%, removing 1,100 tonnes of plastic packaging from its snack brands.

You might recognise some of the brands made by KP Snacks, including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters and Frisps.

“Protecting the environment is one of the core pillars of our People and Planet programme, and we are committed to taking a responsible and proactive approach to safeguarding nature,” says John Leslie, Packaging Technology Manager at KP Snacks.

“We remain focused on reducing both our plastic packaging and carbon emissions in any way that we can.”

Sustainable snacking made easy

The most recent innovation to reduce packaging waste involves further investment in flow wrap equipment to reduce plastic packaging across three of its popular brands: Discos, Roysters and Frisps. The development will reduce plastic packaging by 35% for six packs, saving around 100 tonnes of packaging over a year. The flow wrapping process will see a 35% plastic packaging reduction for 6-packs, equivalent to 100 tonnes of packaging saved annually.

The move also supports sustainability throughout KP Snacks’ supply chain — by reducing packaging, 620 fewer lorry journeys need to take place annually, as more product can be transported at once. This is all part of KP Snacks’ People & Planet responsible business programme, launched by the company last year.

KP Snacks has committed to the following targets by 2025:

Using as little plastic packaging as possible across portfolio

Aim for 100% of packaging to be recyclable (currently over 90% can be recycled at supermarkets across the UK)

Work with the Flexible Plastics Fund to support investment in recycling infrastructure

Sourcing recycled content as it becomes commercially available

The company’s sustainability priorities work alongside its high standards of food quality and freshness, and its commitment to value for money for its consumers.

