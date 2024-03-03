Coca-Cola HBC: The World’s Most Sustainable Beverage Company

Whilst the Coca-Cola Company owns, develops and markets its brands with the end consumer, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC) is responsible for producing, distributing, and selling the beverages.

Coca-Cola HBC also partners with leading beverage brands including Monster Energy, Edrington, Brown-Forman and Campari, ensuring it has one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible portfolios in the beverage industry. Headquartered in Switzerland,

Coca-Cola HBC has been at the forefront of sustainability strategy for decades, having launched its first social responsibility report in 2003, and its first set of sustainability commitments in 2011, so it is no surprise that the company is still leading sustainability in beverages.

S&P Global lays out the sustainability rankings in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) — one of the world’s leading global sustainability benchmarks — each year, and it is no surprise that Coca-Cola HBC comes out at the top. The 2023 Indices mark the 13th consecutive year it has featured among the top three performers, and the seventh time that Coca-Cola HBC has been ranked number one.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 rankings also confirm the company’s number one global ranking in the beverage industry, with Coca-Cola HBC coming out in the top 1% of 9,400 companies across 62 industries.

Sustainability strategy

Coca-Cola HBC’s sustainability strategy is underpinned by external commitments called Mission 2025, and working towards net zero carbon footprint and net positive biodiversity by 2040.

Within those three key things, it focuses on seven major areas:

Climate

Packaging

Water

Ingredients

Nutrition

People and communities

Biodiversity

“These achievements are the result of our clear vision and targets in sustainability, our bold and entrepreneurial mindset, and our strong belief that sustainability is a true creator of growth and value for the business,” celebrates Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC.

“Our continued investment in technology, innovation, partnership and willingness to try new things are also helping us carve our sustainability path. Together we are moving towards our sustainability goals as we continue to open up opportunities for a more sustainable future.”

Bogdanovic has been with Coca-Cola HBC for over 25 years.

