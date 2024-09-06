How LEGO is Building Towards a More Sustainable Future

In a toy industry grappling with market downturns, LEGO has not only maintained its position at the top of the tree, but has also posted record-breaking results for the first half of 2024.

The Danish toymaker's success, however, goes beyond profit margins. LEGO's commitment to sustainability, particularly within its supply chain, is setting new standards for the industry and providing a blueprint for responsible manufacturing.

Sustainable materials as a foundation of change

Recently, LEGO has made huge strides in increasing the amount of sustainable materials it uses in its iconic little bricks. During the first half of 2024, the company reported that 30% of all the resin it purchased was certified under the mass balance principle, translating to an estimated 22% of material sourced from renewable and recycled sources.

This marks a substantial improvement from 2023, when only 18% was certified mass balance, equating to 12% sustainable sources for the full year. If LEGO continues to make year on year progress like this, there is hope that its products could be 100% sustainable within the next two decades.