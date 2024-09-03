More Sustainable Paper Packaging Introduced by Nestlé
Nestlé is introducing paperboard canisters for its Vital Proteins brand in the United States, reducing plastic use by 90% compared to previous packaging. The new canisters were developed by experts at Nestlé Health Science’s R&D centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, in collaboration with external partners. The redesigned packaging features a proprietary, tightly-sealed lid that ensures ease of use, durability, and protection against leaks and spills.
Nestlé’s global R&D network is also partnering with external suppliers to develop the next generation of high-barrier paper packaging solutions across various product categories.
Gerhard Niederreiter, Head of Nestlé’s Institute of Packaging Sciences says: "When developing paper packaging, we consider each product’s sensitivity to external elements such as oxygen, temperature and moisture. Starting with less sensitive products, Nestlé’s paper packaging journey started in confectionery including Smarties and KitKat and is now advancing to product categories such as coffee which require higher barrier protection."
Advances in Sustainable Packaging
Nestlé has recently launched a new high-barrier paper refill pack for Nescafé in the United Kingdom. This new packaging lets customers refill their glass Nescafé jars at home while maintaining product freshness and quality. The paper refill pack cuts down packaging weight by 97% and is recyclable with local paper waste.
Nestlé has also updated the packaging for its Nescafé Cappuccino range in Europe replacing the previous plastic can with a paper body. This paper packaging is fully recyclable as paper waste across Europe and is available in various product types.
Axel Touzet, Head of the Coffee Business Unit at Nestlé, explains, “Coffee is very sensitive to oxygen and humidity, so redesigning packaging for this product involves extra effort to keep it fresh and high-quality using both scientific and sustainable methods.”
World-Wide Sustainable Packaging Development at Nestle
In Belgium, since January 1, 2023, beverage capsules and pods can now be collected for recycling in the new Blue Bag, thanks to a collaboration between Nespresso, Nestlé, JDE Peet's and FostPlus.
In Brazil, Nestlé supports the Recicleiros Cidades project, which trains workers, educates consumers about recycling and sets up waste collection systems in 11 states. This project currently supports over 8,000 recycling professionals.
Nestlé is also incorporating recycled and renewable materials into its packaging. By the end of 2023, 41.5% of its packaging was made from this kind of content. The company is using 50% recycled polyethylene (rPE) in shrink film for its European factories and plans to increase the use of recycled polypropylene (rPP) and rPE in well-known products like Nesquik, KitKat, and Purina.
"We are making progress in reducing our overall packaging, making it more recyclable, and using renewable or recycled materials in our packaging," said Antonia Wanner, Nestlé's Head of ESG Strategy and Deployment.
“The design of, and material used in, our packaging are factors we can directly impact. But we also go beyond that and help build up waste management infrastructure, support harmonised regulation, and engage on the human rights of waste workers."
