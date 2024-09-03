More Sustainable Paper Packaging Introduced by Nestlé

Nestlé is introducing paperboard canisters for its Vital Proteins brand in the United States, reducing plastic use by 90% compared to previous packaging. The new canisters were developed by experts at Nestlé Health Science’s R&D centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey, in collaboration with external partners. The redesigned packaging features a proprietary, tightly-sealed lid that ensures ease of use, durability, and protection against leaks and spills.

Nestlé’s global R&D network is also partnering with external suppliers to develop the next generation of high-barrier paper packaging solutions across various product categories.

Gerhard Niederreiter, Head of Nestlé’s Institute of Packaging Sciences says: "When developing paper packaging, we consider each product’s sensitivity to external elements such as oxygen, temperature and moisture. Starting with less sensitive products, Nestlé’s paper packaging journey started in confectionery including Smarties and KitKat and is now advancing to product categories such as coffee which require higher barrier protection."