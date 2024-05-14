How Nestlé’s Nescafé is Smashing its Sustainability Targets

Nescafé, Nestlé's largest coffee brand, is sourcing over 20% of its coffee from farmers using regenerative agriculture practices two years ahead of target, according to its latest progress report.

The second Nescafé Plan 2030 Progress Report outlines how the move is contributing to improved farm yield and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Philipp Navratil, Head of Nestlé's Coffee Strategic Business Unit, said: "The Nescafé Plan embodies our unwavering commitment to help secure the future of coffee. This is at the heart of Nescafé.

“This second progress report is a testimony to the work we do every day on the ground with our partners, suppliers and farmers, in the regions from where we source our coffee, and it motivates us even more to continue our efforts."