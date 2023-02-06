N-SIDE Suite is a game changer in clinical supply chain

N-SIDE combines deep clinical supply chain expertise with advanced mathematics, packaged into cutting-edge solutions to optimise the entire clinical trial supply chain by taking a global view and making data-driven decisions at every step.

“N-SIDE has been building extensive expertise over the past 20 years in empowering supply chain management in clinical development through advanced analytics and AI,” says Sébastien Coppe, N-SIDE Life Sciences Vice President.

Pharma companies of all sizes use the N-SIDE Suite, an intelligent smart SaaS solution, to avoid supply chain bottlenecks, minimise waste, control costs, reduce time-to-market, speed up the initiation of new trials, manage production plans, monitor supply chain strategy for ongoing trials, and support commercial launches. Pharmaceutical and healthcare company Sanofi started a strategic partnership with N-SIDE five years ago to digitalize their clinical supply chain. This has led to impressive outcomes for their supply chain efficiency.

The N-SIDE Suite consists of the Supply App, for risk-based clinical supply optimisation; the Production App, for building and maintaining an optimal manufacturing strategy; and a comprehensive slate of BI dashboards and expert services.

The N-SIDE Supply App helps pharma companies optimise their supply chains throughout the trial lifecycle. It allows them to make data-driven decisions about issues including overage, packaging, sourcing, IRT setup, and depot shipments. The N-SIDE Supply App connects all the dots while measuring the precise impact of these decisions on patient service levels and budgets. With over 12,000 trials optimised, N-SIDE’s Supply App can be used to design and optimise any trial of any size and complexity.

N-SIDE’s Production App enables pharma companies to build and maintain an optimal clinical production plan. Specific constraints for R&D manufacturing are considered within the optimised planning. N-SIDE Production App allows quick and efficient responses to unexpected changes from both the Demands and the Supply Chain sides.



