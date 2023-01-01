Profile Picture

George Hopkin

Editor of AI Magazine & Cyber Magazine

I've been writing about technology since the late '80s, tapping out my first reports on a then state-of-the-art Amstrad PCW. Just the one drive, nothing fancy.

When I moved into business journalism, it was only a matter of time before technology became my natural beat, which led to three decades of tech reporting around the world.

PR and marketing people can reach me at [email protected] -- I'm looking for OG CxOs working in cyber and AI who have cracked codes and are happy to share the playbook with the world.

