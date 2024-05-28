Oliver Wyman: Why We Must Unleash Women’s Economic Power

The Oliver Wyman Forum is launching an initiative that it hopes will contribute towards the fight for women’s equality – and give a 20% boost to the global economy.

The business consultancy is launching Representation Matters alongside WPL (Women Political Leaders) and Women, Business and the Law.

The project will conduct research into female representation in politics and its impact on legal and economic equality between women and men.

What was the catalyst?

The launch follows a World Bank Group report that found the global gender gap for women in the workplace is far wider than previously thought.

It says: “When legal differences involving violence and childcare are taken into account, women enjoy less than two-thirds the rights of men. No country provides equal opportunity for women – not even the wealthiest economies.”

The Women, Business and the Law report sets out the obstacles that women face in entering the global workforce and contributing to greater prosperity.

For the first time, Women, Business and the Law assesses the gap between legal reforms and actual outcomes for women in 190 economies.

It finds that, although laws on the books imply that women enjoy roughly two-thirds the rights of men, countries on average have established less than 40% of the systems needed for full implementation.

It adds: “For example, 98 economies have enacted legislation mandating equal pay for women for work of equal value. Yet only 35 economies have adopted pay-transparency measures or enforcement mechanisms to address the pay gap.”



