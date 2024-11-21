Ørsted Q&A: Renewable Energy's Impact on Biodiversity

Nature loss and renewable energy are both crucial issues for the planet's future.



Biodiversity directly impacts about 50% of the world's GDP, and renewable energies can make a big difference in halting catastrophic climate damage that will wipe out more species.



From the outside, biodiversity and renewable energies don't look too connected, but some experts think differently.



Ørsted, the largest energy company in Denmark, produces more than 90% of its energy from renewable sources around the world.

Benj Sykes is the company's Vice President, UK Country Manager and Head of Environment, Consenting & External Affairs.

He joined the company in 2019 from the Carbon Trust where he was Director of Innovation.

Benj shares his expertise with Sustainability Magazine.

Why is the renewable energy sector relevant to biodiversity?

The climate and biodiversity crises are two urgent and deeply interconnected challenges that need to be met swiftly and on a global scale.

At Ørsted we can see that renewable energy is firmly at the intersection of these challenges. If done right, the energy transition offers unique potential to be a force for good on both fronts – but it must be delivered responsibly and sustainably.

It’s imperative that the green energy solutions we’re delivering on the journey to net zero will also contribute to ecosystem health and deliver positive outcomes from the communities where these projects are being built – and that we can measure how we’re doing on both fronts.