Panasonic Energy: Powering the Energy Transition Sustainably
Batteries play a crucial role in the transition to renewable energy and, therefore, a greener world.
Renewable energy sources produce power intermittently and therefore grids need a way to store this to remain stable.
Batteries can also power electric vehicles and heavy machinery in place of polluting and limited petrochemicals.
Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Group company, works in the development and manufacturing of batteries.
The company’s 2024 Integrated Report shows the company’s commitment to driving sustainability through its batteries.
Kazu Tadanobu, President and CEO of Panasonic Energy, says: “Since the establishment of Panasonic Energy in 2022, we have worked towards realising our mission of ‘achieving a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonised free of conflict.’
“During this period, natural disasters such as floods and heatwaves have occurred in different parts of the world, increasingly affecting our daily lives.
“It can be said that a trade-off has become apparent in which the enormous strain placed on the global environment for the happiness of people living today is paring back the happiness of future generations.
“Every time I recognise this kind of trade-off in my daily life, my commitment to our mission grows even stronger.
“It is because of this mission that we have been able to move forward without wavering in any way.”
Meet Panasonic Energy
In 2023, Panasonic Energy had more than 19,000 employees and sales of ¥915.9bn (US$6.3bn).
Panasonic Energy's history can be traced back to 1918 with the establishment of Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works.
In 2021 the ‘energy company’ was launched, and it was renamed to Panasonic Energy Co. in 2022.
“We have a proven history of driving innovation for the future ever since we started making batteries 100 years ago,” says Shoichiro Watanabe, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Panasonic Energy.
“In particular, our lithium-ion battery business, which is currently in the spotlight, has celebrated its milestone 30th anniversary.
“We have consistently been a world leader with our technological capabilities.”
Panasonic Energy’s social initiatives
Panasonic Energy has achieved zero work-related fatalities and a 100% rate of implementation of self-assessments related to human rights and labour.
The company has a number of initiatives to promote the wellbeing of its employees, including the enhancement of leave systems, transitioning to job-based human resource management and raising wage levels.
In 2024, Panasonic Energy supported the expansion of an examination room at a public hospital in India where its site is located.
It is also supporting schools local to its India site through donating study desks, upgrading school lunch facilities and improving schoolyards.
Panasonic Energy delivered nearly 120,000 solar powered lanterns to regions in Asia, Africa and elsewhere without electricity from 2010 to 2023.
These solar lamps reduce carbon dioxide emissions and prevent fires, alongside enabling learning and medical activities at night.
Panasonic Energy’s environmental progress
Panasonic Energy reports that it has 14 factories worldwide that produce zero carbon dioxide emissions.
This has been achieved through a variety of methods, including introducing renewable energy and promoting energy conservation.
In 2023, Panasonic Energy started a dry battery recycling demonstration in Japan to promote safe circular practices with electronic waste.
The company has accelerated local procurement in North America in 2024, and signed collaboration agreements with both Subaru and Mazda.
Yasuaki Takamoto, Executive Vice President at Panasonic Energy, says: “Having positioned our business as one that builds social infrastructure, what becomes particularly important is who we do it with, or in other words, how we form our partnerships.
“We have absolute confidence in our technology and know-how as a battery manufacturer.
“However, we cannot undertake such a gigantic and history-making project of building next-generation social infrastructure only by ourselves.”
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******