Panasonic Energy: Powering the Energy Transition Sustainably

Batteries play a crucial role in the transition to renewable energy and, therefore, a greener world.

Renewable energy sources produce power intermittently and therefore grids need a way to store this to remain stable.

Batteries can also power electric vehicles and heavy machinery in place of polluting and limited petrochemicals.

Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Group company, works in the development and manufacturing of batteries.

The company’s 2024 Integrated Report shows the company’s commitment to driving sustainability through its batteries.

Kazu Tadanobu, President and CEO of Panasonic Energy, says: “Since the establishment of Panasonic Energy in 2022, we have worked towards realising our mission of ‘achieving a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonised free of conflict.’