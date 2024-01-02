Inside Panasonic’s plan to reduce 1% of global CO2 emissions

Think major carbon emission contributors – and power generation, construction and aviation will likely spring to mind.

But big tech companies are also big polluters, with the tech industry’s carbon footprint accounting for 2% to 3% of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe, according to the United Nations.

Among Japan’s biggest tech companies, Panasonic Group is well-aware of its impact on the environment and is taking significant strides to change that.

The Japanese electronics manufacturer is responsible for around 110 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3).

That’s equivalent to the annual electricity use of 20 million homes – and around 1% of total emissions from the global electricity consumption.

Such significant impact requires significant change, and Panasonic is rising to the climate action challenge.

By 2050, the Group aims to create impact that reduces CO2 emissions by more than 300 million tons – or about 1% of the current total global emissions.

It’s an ambitious long-term goal but one that sits at the heart of Panasonic’s corporate mission – to achieve an "ideal society with affluence both in matter and mind" and in which “every individual is happy”.

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Group has always had long-term goals.

In 1932, founder Konosuke Matsushita established an astonishing 250-year plan spanning ten generations – a plan that saw the Group set forth is own Environmental Charter in 1991, ahead of other companies.

In taking the reins in 2020, current Group CEO of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Yuki Kusumi, has set out his own vision for the remaining 160 years of the original founder’s vision.