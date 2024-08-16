What is Pirelli Doing to Make Tyres More Sustainable?

Road transport accounts for around 15% of global CO2 emissions, and every vehicle on the road uses tyres.

Tyres are made using rubber and rayon amongst other ingredients and their manufacturing accounts for 70% of the world production of natural rubber.

Natural rubber has a complex supply chain, often associated with deforestation and human rights issues.

To combat these issues, Pirelli has announced that all tyres containing natural rubber used in its European plants will be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) by 2026.

Matteo Battaini, Head of Sustainability and Future Mobility at Pirelli, says: “With rubber in particular there's a long and vulnerable supply chain involved and it is necessary to conduct step-by-step checks to ensure this entire supply chain is compliant with rigorous standards on everything from legal ownership of the land to human rights and child labour.