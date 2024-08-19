Q+A: Why Consumer Electronics has a Sustainability Problem

Why do you think the consumer electronics industry has a sustainability problem?

Consumers generally treat electronic products as if they were disposable. Many are discarded well before they’ve reached the end of their useful life.

What’s worse, the consumer electronics waste stream contains resources and components that could be recovered and recycled. These rare-earth metals are worth about US$18bn annually.

The lack of recycling leads to more extraction of these scarce commodities, which comes with environmental impacts, geo-political constraints and labour abuses in some cases.

In short, the consumer electronics industry has a sustainability problem – a big one.

Traditional economic theory and many in the business community view sustainability initiatives as cost drivers – and that’s frequently true in the short term

The outlook changes when sustainability investments are evaluated over longer time horizons, according to an analysis of more than 1,000 research papers from the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Research, which found that when studies of corporate ESG results implied a long-term focus, they were 76% more likely to find a positive or neutral result.

Sustainability is no barrier to profitability.

Consumer electronics firms often face low margins and intense competition. Their revenue is buoyed by continuous innovation that encourages consumers to upgrade with the latest and greatest – even if their current device is in good condition.

This business model’s sustainability implications are stark: a belief that the only viable economic model is a linear one, which draws a straight line from resource extraction to the factory and, invariably, to the landfill.