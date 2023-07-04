Technology giant Samsung Electronics recently released the 2023 Sustainability Report, disclosing its latest sustainability strategies regarding people, the planet and principles.

The report highlights progress made by the company, including the launch of its Global Human Rights Principles and the business’s progress towards implementing the New Environmental Strategy, which was announced in September 2022.

The New Environmental Strategy is a fundamental part of Samsung’s growth as it outlines the plan for the company to attain net zero emissions within the Device eXperience (DX) Division by 2030. This will span the entire company, including the Device Solutions (DS) Division, by 2050.

“Everyday Sustainability is grounded in a goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for our DX Division, and as part of the DX Division, Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) Business is essential in helping us deliver on our commitment,” said Inhee Chung, Vice President of the Corporate Sustainability Center at Samsung Electronics.

“MX Business is aiming to achieve its own sustainability goals – incorporate recycled materials in all mobile products, eliminate plastics in packaging, achieve zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers and achieve zero waste to landfill by 2025.”

Samsung's commitment to respecting human rights and fostering talent

Samsung’s 2023 report focuses on the company’s approach to respecting human rights and fostering talent, specifically highlighting the business’s Global Human Rights Principles that launched in February 2023.

Through these principles, Samsung has committed to respecting human rights in line with international standards, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

Moreover, to promote employee growth and satisfaction, Samsung launched the Samsung Talent Exchange Program (STEP) and the Free Agent (FA) initiative in 2022. Both set to expand opportunities for employees to experience different functions within the company. To encourage internal learning, the business launched a comprehensive training platform – The University of Samsung Electronics (The UniverSE) – to support employees’ professional development.

To further showcase the business’s sustainability-related credentials, Samsung launched its Sustainability Website. On the website, users will find a range of topics, spanning strategy and goals, environmentally responsible products, efforts and progress, quantitative performance data, as well as policies and news.

Read the full report here.