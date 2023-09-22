Science Based Targets validate Sandrik’s net zero goal

Sandrik is one of many companies that has recently had its net zero targets validated by Science Based Targets (SBTi), an initiative that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organisations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

The SBTi’s target dashboard shows companies and financial institutions that have set science-based targets, or have committed to developing targets. Updated every Thursday, the dashboard includes high-level information about each organisation’s targets or commitments.

Sustainability at the heart of the business

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries.

The group is industry leading in equipment and tools, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and infrastructure industries, such as automated and electric mining equipment and eco-efficient rock processing. It also leads in metal-cutting tools, tooling systems and digital solutions driving higher efficiency and automation in component manufacturing, as well as industrial metrology technologies, additive manufacturing services and metal powder.

Sandrik’s sustainability goals include:

90% circularity — drive the shift to more circular business models and use of resources, finding ways to close loops and generate new revenue streams from the processes and materials used

Halve CO2 impact — halve the CO2 footprint from internal production, transportation of people and products and require halving of CO2 footprint from our key suppliers.

Zero harm to people — diverse and inclusive workforce with at least one-third female managers, require health and safety improvements plan to reach Sandvik standards from key suppliers and halve Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) among other goals.

Fair play — constantly aim higher in ethics and transparency, being a leader in playing fair and being open, including increased transparency on sustainability targets and results

Transparency in sustainability reporting

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth.

Targets are considered ‘science-based’ if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Other companies validated alongside Sandvik include:

Applus+

Gleeds

The HEINEKEN Company

Hero Group

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Sodexo

Telia

Unipart group

