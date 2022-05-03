Top 10: Science-Based Targets initiative-driven companies

10: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca , a worldwide pharmaceuticals leader, was among the first seven firms to receive SBTi-validated net-zero targets. The company's Ambition Zero Carbon program begins in 2020 and aims to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 98% by 2026. In 2021, the company reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 59%. By 2026, it plans to reduce energy usage by 10%, switch to 100% renewable energy, move to an electric car fleet, and reduce site F-Gas emissions.

But AstraZeneca's Scope 3 emissions account for nearly 95% of its total emissions. As a result, the corporation has set a goal of reducing absolute Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2045. AstraZeneca will also be carbon negative by 2030, removing more than its residual impact annually through investments in nature-based solutions.

As part of this ambitious goal, AstraZeneca has set broad goals across its various Scope 3 sources, such as developing pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use the propellant HFO-1234ze, which has up to 99.9% less Global Warming Potential (GWP) than current propellants used in respiratory medicines.