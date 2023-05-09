ServiceNow & Capgemini, saying yes to ESG & business impact

Anna Mazzone is the EMEA Vice President for ServiceNow’s risk and ESG business unit, which provides a full suite of applications for clients to ensure they comply with ESG regulations and their governance, risk management, and compliance policies for running their organisations.

“ServiceNow delivers a company's digital enterprise backbone that enables employees to take action in business today,” explains Mazzone.

“We make it easier for employees to make decisions. We aggregate data across similar assets so that they can understand how those assets are performing in real-time across the organisation.”

ServiceNow’s sustainability goals

ServiceNow is on a journey to do its part in improving the environment.

“We believe that ESG, like risk mitigation and DEI, is everyone's job across the organisation,” says Mazzone. “We've made very ambitious commitments; we have science-based targets that are helping to support our journey towards realising net-zero, in terms of carbon emissions by 2030.”

ServiceNow has also invested in sustainability by building out a dedicated team that's focused on tracking and ensuring that they achieve its ESG metrics.

“We developed energy-efficiency programmes that help our customers to scale their own ESG requirements. We've invested in climate justice, decarbonisation, and community impact projects.”

Not only has ServiceNow reduced its carbon emissions by over 50%, but it now uses 100% renewable electricity in facilities.

