Shortlist Announced – The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London – the global summit for sustainability leaders – The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.
The awards act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.
Today, Sustainability Magazine announces its shortlist of nominees for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards for 2024!
The Launch of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a key milestone for our Sustainability brand, honouring those who apply sustainability & ESG into their operations and decision-making to encourage the widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business. The awards continue to build on the vision set back in 2018 for Sustainability Magazine, to be a voice and platform for CDOs & Sustainability leaders, organisations, enterprises and communities to further the movement and shout about their successes. It is an exciting time for both BizClik and Sustainability Magazine as we continue to expand the brand's events, networking opportunities, and more. Those shortlisted for the debut of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards are having a critical impact on global sustainability driven by purpose before profit and committing to sustainable development Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media & Sustainability Magazine
The awards are judged by our esteemed panel of industry leaders. They are:
- Adam Elman, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Schneider Electric
- Sophie Graham, IFS
- Courtney Holm, The Holm Edit
- Professor Paolo Taticchi. OMRI, UCL School of Management
- Márcia Balisciano, RELX
- Jane Goodland, LSEG
- Rahul Sareen, AWS
- Kevin Dunckley, HH Global
- Alice Spencer, CISL
Those shortlisted have shown exceptional leadership and stewardship in the following 15 categories:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
- AI in Sustainability Award
- Social Enterprise Award
- Start-Up Award
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
