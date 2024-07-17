Shortlist Announced – The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London – the global summit for sustainability leaders – The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.

The awards act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.

Today, Sustainability Magazine announces its shortlist of nominees for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards for 2024!