Georgia Collins

Director of Content Strategy

Georgia Collins is the Director of Content Strategy.

Georgia reports directly to the Chief Strategy Officer (Caitlyn Ingle) supporting the development and execution of BizClik's corporate strategy as well as leading the LIVE events content and the production of the Top 100 supplements. 

ABB: Reducing Industrial Electronic Waste with Circularity

ABB reduces industrial electronic waste to landfill by 93% in four years as part of its circularity programme

Sustainability LIVE: Malta – Why Attend EU Reporting Panel

Discover the agenda for the ‘EU Reporting: Driving Sustainability’ panel taking place at Sustainability LIVE: Malta on 20 February 2025

Sustainability LIVE: Interview with Cressida Galea, MeDirect

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Malta on 20 February 2025, MeDirect Malta’s Cressida Galea shares her thoughts on industry trends ahead of the event

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – The Agenda

Everything you need to know ahead of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 9 and 10 September 2025

Harrison Street: Pioneers in ESG Investment Practices

Jill Brosig, MD & Chief Impact Officer of Harrison Street on Building a Sustainability Programme & its Pioneering ESG Efforts in Investment Management

Mastercard Foundation invests in the future of African youth

Enabling young leaders to own their futures, Mastercard Foundation invests in African and Canadian youth providing vital opportunities to learn and prosper

Lumen Technologies: Sustainable practices enhanced by tech

Annette Murphy, Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies, discusses the company’s approach to sustainability and use of technology

CSC/UPM/AMD: World-class energy efficiency in Kajaani

Jukka-Pekka Partanen, Hannu Havanka, and Andrew Dieckmann discuss their collaboration in Kajaani to create a safe, secure, and energy-efficient ecosystem

Jill Brosig

Managing Director & Chief Impact Officer at Harrison Street

Annette Murphy

Regional President of EMEA and APAC at Lumen Technologies

Hannu Havanka

Vice President Real Estate in UPM

Andrew Dieckman

Corporate VP & GM for the Data Center GPU Business Unit at AMD

Featured

OUT NOW! Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

Kickstarting the series of Top 100 Women supplements for 2024, Sustainability Magazine has released its Top 100 Women in Sustainability

Top 10: CSOs

Following the Top 100 CSOs, Sustainability Magazine looks back at those leading their businesses towards environmental and social efficacy

Featured

Top 100 Chief Sustainability Officers 2023

Celebrating the best of the best, Sustainability Magazine champions innovative and influential Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs)

Sustainability LIVE London – Sustainability & Responsibility

Sustainability LIVE London – Diageo’s Sustainability Plan

Sustainability LIVE London – Verizon Sustainable Innovation

Sustainability LIVE London – Daniel Schmid, SAP Keynote