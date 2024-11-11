Should We Be Worried by Elnur Soltanov COP29 Controversy?

Over the next two weeks Azerbaijan will play host to COP29, one of the, if not the most important events in the year for sustainability.

World leaders alongside the most influential companies and charities from around the globe have arrived in Baku for the event heralded as the ‘finance COP’.

COP28, hosted last year in the UAE, caused many discussions around the role of oil and gas companies in the future of sustainability. Many environmentalists called for the complete “phase out” of fossil fuels, with the conclusion of a “phase down” not quite hitting the mark for some.

COP29 has been very public in its intention to include all sectors – including oil and gas – in the conference. After all, if we are going to achieve the goals set out in The Paris Agreement, everyone has a part to play.

However, a recent undercover investigation by International NGO Global Witness is raising concerns that the involvement of fossil fuels in Azerbaijan goes beyond sustainable interests.

In a meeting about sponsorship of the United Nations Climate Change Convention as part of the undercover investigation Elnur Soltanov, CEO of COP29, discussed investments in “gas fields that are to be developed".

Not a good look for COP29 as it heads into the conference.

About Elnur Soltanov, CEO of COP29

As COP29’s CEO, Elnur Soltanov will coordinate the Presidency’s activities and the delivery of its agenda, alongside representing the Presidency at multilateral forums to advance climate action.